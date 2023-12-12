Immune Supporting Green Soup
1 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Chopped Kale
1/4 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
Pinch HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 onion
1 large leek
Handful parsley
2 garlic cloves
1 broccoli
3 cups of any stock
1 cup HRS Organic Coconut Milk Powder or HRS Organic Heavy Cream Powder
1. Chop up all vegetables.
2. Heat olive oil in a large pot, and saute the chopped vegetables
3. Add in stock.
4. Transfer everything to a blender. Add in coconut milk or heavy cream.
5. Add in salt and pepper. Blend the soup until smooth. Enjoy!
