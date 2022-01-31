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How To Beat Elected Officials and School Boards With Surety Bonds
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341 views • January 31, 2022
All elected officials are bonded to a certain amount of money. They are legally held liable if they do anything to harm you or your child. By getting a hold of their surity bonds and serving them, they lose federal funding until the matter is resolved.
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