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Meat Supply shutdown, Bosnian Pyramids, Fauci, CIA and Hollywood- Smith Mundt Modernization.
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210 views • June 02, 2021
Amazing Polly!https://rumble.com/vhv77p-listen-to-the-experts-on-dangers-of-covid-scam-masks-lockdown-and-jabs.html
Bosnian pyramids: https://youtu.be/HuEyMNOGd8w
Ice age farmer; https://youtu.be/eUvxuxUjtU4
Mercola on Fauci gain of function: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/02/covid-origin.aspx
5 Doctors 3rd meeting!
https://rumble.com/vhqjrb-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-48-special-edition-5-doc-u.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Zeppelin live: 6/77 in LA.
https://youtu.be/Q2FN5KZzLCg
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bosnian pyramids: https://youtu.be/HuEyMNOGd8w
Ice age farmer; https://youtu.be/eUvxuxUjtU4
Mercola on Fauci gain of function: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/02/covid-origin.aspx
5 Doctors 3rd meeting!
https://rumble.com/vhqjrb-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-48-special-edition-5-doc-u.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Zeppelin live: 6/77 in LA.
https://youtu.be/Q2FN5KZzLCg
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
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