© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (30 Mar20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • March 30, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:07:58 “Stimulus” is a bailout of corruption
— 00:14:02 “You Will See Darkness” — hysterical meltdown of fear mongering Congresswoman Haley Stevens
— 00:22:49 Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 pandemic scenario is the script for today’s COVID19 shutdown — except what they said would take years is being done in weeks
— 00:42:43 Are the globalists winning or losing?
— 00:47:17 Next stage: the planned Civil War
— 01:02:17 Former UK PM Gordon Brown calls for global government with executive powers to mandate vaccination & centrally plan the world economy
— 01:14:10 Bill Gates is not a doctor, Fauci is just a politician
— 01:24:19 Countries that refuse to shutdown as Cuomo admits shutdown failed
— 01:38:16 Tyler Nixon on new developments in Roger Stone trial regarding juror perjury, conflict of interest and tampering
— 01:46:37 The Truth about COVID19 treatments
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
— 00:07:58 “Stimulus” is a bailout of corruption
— 00:14:02 “You Will See Darkness” — hysterical meltdown of fear mongering Congresswoman Haley Stevens
— 00:22:49 Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 pandemic scenario is the script for today’s COVID19 shutdown — except what they said would take years is being done in weeks
— 00:42:43 Are the globalists winning or losing?
— 00:47:17 Next stage: the planned Civil War
— 01:02:17 Former UK PM Gordon Brown calls for global government with executive powers to mandate vaccination & centrally plan the world economy
— 01:14:10 Bill Gates is not a doctor, Fauci is just a politician
— 01:24:19 Countries that refuse to shutdown as Cuomo admits shutdown failed
— 01:38:16 Tyler Nixon on new developments in Roger Stone trial regarding juror perjury, conflict of interest and tampering
— 01:46:37 The Truth about COVID19 treatments
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.