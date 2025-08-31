BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

China After the joint photo session, the SCO summit participants were invited to a ceremonial reception in their honor
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1308 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 1 day ago

Putin met with Xi Jinping before the ceremonial reception for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. (4 day visit)

Other leaders have already arrived at the event.

China After the joint photo session, the SCO summit participants were invited to a ceremonial reception in their honor.

At the SCO summit, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held detailed talks, including a discussion of recent Russian-American contacts, according to Kremlin aide Ushakov.

Putin also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting that there were many pressing issues to discuss, both bilateral and regional.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia and Russia remain “brotherly nations.”

With Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, no meeting has taken place yet, but Ushakov confirmed that members of the Russian and Azerbaijani delegations have already been in contact.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy