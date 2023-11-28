Create New Account
Are my crypto currency gains taxable, and how do I find out if they are? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
Did I make myself a target of the IRS when I liquidated my crypto currency investments?  Will the IRS come after me because I bought or sold various crypto currencies this year?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show that you may not be required to file and pay federal income tax on your crypto currency gains using the government’s own official websites. Therefore, by filing the 1040, federal income tax confession form, you are putting the noose around your neck.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

