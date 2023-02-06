Mysterious Hand on Moat Wall in Jerusalem May Not Be So Mysterious! Hand of God!

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Seeing how the Israel Antiquity Authority and archaeologists cannot solve the mystery of the hand, lets take a look and pray for Holy Spirit revelation if it's Gods will. It may well lead to nothing but I think the 'authorities' know they've stumbled upon something significant indeed! IMO. IDK :) We'll see!God bless and keep you all in the grace and peace of Jesus Christ!
https://www.israel365news.com/365921/...
https://www.israel365news.com/366382/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khirbet...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamsa
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God bless you!
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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