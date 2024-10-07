© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
56th Airborne Regiment targets NATO armor and a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces troops while preparing to attack in the direction of Glushkovo in the Kursk region. Post from night of 6th.
Adding:
During the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainians lost more than 21,000 military personnel, according to the Ministry of Defense.