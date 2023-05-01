Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Khanegbi, announced the Involvement of the Mossad in the Assassinations - ENG Text

The head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Khanegbi, announced the involvement of the Mossad in the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani (although he was killed with an American MQ-9 Reaper) and nuclear physicist Mohsen Faerizzadeh, who was shot dead from an unmanned platform with a machine gun in Tehran.

Best comment found with video.

It was known that Trump did that on behalf of Israel. Jews wanted US to kill him years ago but they couldn't find a dumb enough president to order the assassination



