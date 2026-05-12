Do More TECH Fasts for Better Physical & Mental Health

Short video repeating that the best type of fast is a TECHNOLOGY fast, and how I'll most likely be committed to doing twice-a-week tech fasts on Tues. & Thurs.

To be able to Control Your Schedule to Be Able to Do More Tech Fasts by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

bit.ly/EMFforDummies





Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

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or

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies





4 Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:





1. Get more far-infrared light by using

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OR

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View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

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OR

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OR

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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing





View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

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To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp





3. To learn about the world's 1st USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers, visit:





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View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

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$AVE 10% by applying code:

aHOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





4. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid





To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

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or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey





To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

or

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid





For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo





For better indoor air quality w/ a world-class line-up of air filtration & sanifiers (sanitizers/purifiers), visit

https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection



