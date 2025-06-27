© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crusade Prayer (94) To cure the mind, body and soul
O dear Jesus, I lay myself before You, weary, sick, in pain and with a longing to hear Your Voice.
Let me be touched by Your Divine Presence, so that I will be flooded by Your Divine Light through my mind, body and soul.
I trust in Your Mercy.
I surrender my pain and suffering completely before You and I ask that You give me the grace to trust in You, so that You can cure me of this pain and darkness, so that I can become whole again and, so that I can follow the Path of Truth and allow You to lead me to life in the New Paradise. Amen.
