To cure the mind, body and soul
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1106 followers
23 views • 1 day ago

Crusade Prayer (94) To cure the mind, body and soul

O dear Jesus, I lay myself before You, weary, sick, in pain and with a longing to hear Your Voice.

Let me be touched by Your Divine Presence, so that I will be flooded by Your Divine Light through my mind, body and soul.

I trust in Your Mercy.

I surrender my pain and suffering completely before You and I ask that You give me the grace to trust in You, so that You can cure me of this pain and darkness, so that I can become whole again and, so that I can follow the Path of Truth and allow You to lead me to life in the New Paradise. Amen.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/01/15/please-take-this-new-gift-of-healing-i-present-to-you-now/


Keywords
2013january 15to cure the mindbody and soul
