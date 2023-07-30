https://gettr.com/post/p2n4lfh88b7
7/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: Mr. Miles Guo has been doing very well recently and is also very safe! Although he had a toothache a few days ago, he’s doing much better now. In terms of his spirit, health, and safety, everything is fine with Mr. Guo. So, please rest assured.
7/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：郭文贵先生最近非常好，也很安全！虽然他前几天有些牙疼，但差不多已经好了。郭先生的精神、健康、安全等方面都没有问题！请大家放心！
