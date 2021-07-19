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Professor Michel Chossudovsky interviews Ricardo Delgado Martín of La Quinta Columna
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728 views • July 19, 2021
Michel Chossudovsky interviews Ricardo Delgado Martín in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines preliminary lab results of Pfizer vial. Michel does a good job summarizing the threat of graphene oxide and the role it will play in neuronal control within a mass part of the global population. This video has been translated, subtitled, and dubbed in English. Please make sure to share this vital information as soon as possible. Thank you.
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