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Global Economic Meltdown Begins (1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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613 views • September 17, 2022

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Forward electricity prices through the E.U and the U.K are from 10-18X the norm nine months ago. Businesses and factories cannot afford to run at these levels and the futures / derivatives markets are requiring absurd margin requirements for buyers and sellers across the electrical landscape of the continent. These margin requirements are more than the entire valuation of the market listed entities. Only the BIS can come to the bail out rescue.



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