HIGH ALERT! FALSE FLAG GUN GRAB! - BODY CAM FOOTAGE OF KIDS WITH AK-47 IN POLICE STANDOFF

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#AK47 #GUNGRAB
HighImpactFlix
There are some strange things going on here, of course. I'm smelling Psy-Op. First, how did the kids so easily escape from the Foster compound? Next, how did they JUST SO HAPPEN to break into a house that just happened to have the vilified AK-47 "scary assault rifle" that they've been wanting to ban? How did the kids know how to use and reload the rifle and the hand gun and shot gun? Why didn't the cops use rubber bullets, tear gas; employ their armored vehicles, use a decoy, create a distraction to get the kids attention while swat infiltrated and apprehended them from behind? They could have used shields, flash bangs, smoke, flir....you name it...they could have negotiated them out of doing what they were doing. There's to many things going on here that make me question the validity of the story. What do you think?
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