Custom-Made Furniture in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | What I Learned the Hard Way

Looking to get custom made furniture in El Salvador? I’ll walk you through my full experience — from design to delivery — of having four pieces of furniture made by a talented local carpenter at Carpintería Jehová Jireh in Aguilares. If you’re new to El Salvador, struggling to find a reliable carpenter, or unsure where to start with custom furniture design, this video is for you. I’ll share my honest review, tips on negotiating prices, common pitfalls to avoid when mixing materials like plywood and hardwood, and how language barriers can impact your project. Plus, I’ll show you how beautifully it all turned out and why I’ll definitely be ordering more!

👉 Whether you're an expat living in El Salvador, a DIY design lover, or someone just curious about life and craftsmanship in Central America, this behind-the-scenes guide will inspire you.

📍 Featured: Custom furniture | Carpintería Jehová Jireh | Laurel wood | Plywood design tips | FB Marketplace El Salvador

📦 BONUS: Why we didn’t bring furniture in our shipping container and what we learned from it!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and leave a comment if you want Jesus' contact info or tips on finding local craftsmen!

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]



