2022-09-11 FT009 The Queen Is Dead! Long Live The Queen!!

Topic list by JSD:

* Queen Elizabeth No. 2 is dead.

* The so-called “Divine Right of kings”.

* What “aristocracy” means.

* Ronald Reagan

* Hollywood

* Women promoted out of their gender role.

* Ellen G. White

* Phil Donahue

* Bad SDA doctrine

* Walter Martin: whose side was he on?

* High-profile women used as a distraction.

* 9/11

* Coranahoax

* End Times

* Sunday Law PsyOp

* Iran-Contra cocaine.

* Controlled Op shows.

* SDA Pastor Doug Batchelor

* After this life...

* God’s Judgement will be perfect

* What is a sin and its consequences?

* The life of King David.

* “Climate-Change” Hoax

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RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network with Bill Munsell

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