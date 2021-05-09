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I Just Picked Up A New Rifle At My Local Gun Shop
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71 views • May 09, 2021
Here is a quick video of me picking up a new rifle at my local gun shop. In this video I will talk about some of the requirements to purchase a firearm and we will take a very quick first look of the Mossberg International 802 Plinkster bolt action rifle.
00:00 Intro
00:36 The Paperwork
001:38 The First Look
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00:00 Intro
00:36 The Paperwork
001:38 The First Look
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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