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Violent Communist Takeover?
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83 views • December 04, 2019
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain, talks with a terrified young businessman in Chile about the increasing dangers of violent socialism/communism in the formerly pro-free market country...
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/violent-communist-takeover
The Untold Story of Augustus Pinochet: https://youtu.be/-fLhrTA0_j0
Protestors beat up police man
https://youtu.be/xChwDK1MDIg
Protestors atack police car stuck on traffic
https://youtu.be/w44M693sPO0
Protestors atack another police car. Police can't use weapons in self defense.
https://youtu.be/yMoSYrMdOoM
Police station atacked with rocks. Can't use firearms, police throws rocks back.
https://youtu.be/b1qaEEL7TUE
General overview of lootings and fires
https://youtu.be/YmjSNBDek44
Protestors take over a bus and use it to loot a department store.
https://youtu.be/x3PmUK1EUk4
Car used to break in into store.
https://youtu.be/IXmcRmppuyY
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▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/violent-communist-takeover
The Untold Story of Augustus Pinochet: https://youtu.be/-fLhrTA0_j0
Protestors beat up police man
https://youtu.be/xChwDK1MDIg
Protestors atack police car stuck on traffic
https://youtu.be/w44M693sPO0
Protestors atack another police car. Police can't use weapons in self defense.
https://youtu.be/yMoSYrMdOoM
Police station atacked with rocks. Can't use firearms, police throws rocks back.
https://youtu.be/b1qaEEL7TUE
General overview of lootings and fires
https://youtu.be/YmjSNBDek44
Protestors take over a bus and use it to loot a department store.
https://youtu.be/x3PmUK1EUk4
Car used to break in into store.
https://youtu.be/IXmcRmppuyY
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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