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SILENCE IS YOUR VIOLENCE
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54 views • June 02, 2020
SILENCE IS YOUR VIOLENCE
Do you have an idea of which way you want the United States to go? Here's somethings to think about. It's being compared to a falling failing Babylon. Are things hopeless? We have all seen this historical violence heaped upon African people since the first slave was delivered to the American colonies in 1619 and to many, there appears to be no end.
Prof. Judson J. Singer
Do you have an idea of which way you want the United States to go? Here's somethings to think about. It's being compared to a falling failing Babylon. Are things hopeless? We have all seen this historical violence heaped upon African people since the first slave was delivered to the American colonies in 1619 and to many, there appears to be no end.
Prof. Judson J. Singer
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