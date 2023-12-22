Create New Account
They Are Going To Get More Violent
Son of the Republic
It’s Not Hypocrisy — It’s Hierarchy

* Anything you say or do will be ‘inciting violence’ while leftists are actually violent.

* Look, a new euphemism for plagiarism: ‘duplicative language’!

* No matter how much you can’t stand the lib media, it’s not enough.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v42qs0w-this-is-how-they-plan-to-interfere-in-the-next-election-ep.-2156-12222023.html

free speechcensorshipcommunism1st amendmentfirst amendment1adan bonginoliberalismhypocrisyfreedom of speechfascismtyrannyidiocracymarxismprogressivismabuse of powerleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismhierarchyplagiarismwokeism

