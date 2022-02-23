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Even Hillary Clinton is coming after this State Senator from KS | Flyover Conservatives
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118 views • February 23, 2022
Dr. Mark Steffen is an anesthesiologist and State Senator from Kansas that has introduced multiple bills that the Leftist Swamp is struggling to combat. Senate Bill 398 and Senate Bill 381 are just the beginning for the common sense mid-west doctor who is putting the lives and health of those he represents above everything else!
Learn more about Dr. Steffen at www.steffenstatesenate.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/steffenstatesenate
Early COVID Treatment Symposium: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/eyli6y99dvw8yhj/AABD8wEpM6qCMefg8_VDpTpia?dl=0
Here is a tweet from Dr. Steffen’s newest fan!
https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton/status/1491489195520581635?s=21
For tickets to the reawaken tour text EVENTS to 40509
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Learn more about Dr. Steffen at www.steffenstatesenate.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/steffenstatesenate
Early COVID Treatment Symposium: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/eyli6y99dvw8yhj/AABD8wEpM6qCMefg8_VDpTpia?dl=0
Here is a tweet from Dr. Steffen’s newest fan!
https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton/status/1491489195520581635?s=21
For tickets to the reawaken tour text EVENTS to 40509
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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