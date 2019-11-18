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DENNIS MORRISON'S VIDEO HISTORY MAGAZINE - MICHIGAN UFO FLAP 1966 AND MORE
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16 views • November 18, 2019
Hope you will all enjoy my first video history magazine with many more to come. This first time out I will be sharing with you about the famous Michigan Swamp Gas UFO invasion of 1966, Wurtsmith Aire Force base UFO incursion in the 1970s, Men In Black sighted in Sagnaw, Michigan and last but not least from 2016 an election day artifact hunt on the Saginaw River. Please enjoy and let me know what you think!
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