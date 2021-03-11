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Webinar: In-Person Protest Prep, Knowing Your Rights
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32 views • March 11, 2021
Footloose (Frank Negus Staples)/Absolute Defiance and John-Michael Dumais , one of the prime movers behind RiseUpNH, discuss how people can using public protest to stand up for their rights. Frank shares from his experience in anti-mask protest actions. DISCLAIMER: nothing presented in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice. For more information, see: www.RiseUpNH.org
Our apologies for occasional poor audio quality in a few parts of the video.
Our apologies for occasional poor audio quality in a few parts of the video.
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