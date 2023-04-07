Create New Account
Here’s How Cities Manage Water Runoff
"Have you ever wondered where all the rain goes? ☔

In this video, Gary Conley, the chief scientist of 2NDNATURE, explains what happens to water runoff in the urban setting:

According to Gary, the runoff from the city is then collected by a municipal, separate sewer system (MS4), which is a network of pipes, ditches, and channels designed to manage stormwater runoff. 💦

Then, the MS4 carries the runoff to a treatment facility or directly to a nearby body of water such as a river, lake, or ocean.

