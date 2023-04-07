Here’s How Cities Manage Water Runoff

"Have you ever wondered where all the rain goes? ☔
In this video, Gary Conley, the chief scientist of 2NDNATURE, explains what happens to water runoff in the urban setting:
According to Gary, the runoff from the city is then collected by a municipal, separate sewer system (MS4), which is a network of pipes, ditches, and channels designed to manage stormwater runoff. 💦
Then, the MS4 carries the runoff to a treatment facility or directly to a nearby body of water such as a river, lake, or ocean.
To discover more about 2NDNATURE and their work, visit https://www.2ndnaturewater.com/ now!
