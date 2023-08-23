John Solomon has unearthed official gov't docs that prove Joe & Hunter were working together in Ukraine

John Solomon has unearthed official government documents that prove Joe & Hunter were working together in Ukraine.
“The timetable, the overlaying of the two parallel tracks shows that Joe Biden & Hunter Biden were both working towards the same goal.”
John Solomon is putting together all the pieces of a very complicated puzzle. Well done 👏🏼
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13743
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.