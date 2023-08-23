Create New Account
John Solomon has unearthed official gov't docs that prove Joe & Hunter were working together in Ukraine
Published Yesterday

John Solomon has unearthed official government documents that prove Joe & Hunter were working together in Ukraine.


“The timetable, the overlaying of the two parallel tracks shows that Joe Biden & Hunter Biden were both working towards the same goal.”


John Solomon is putting together all the pieces of a very complicated puzzle. Well done 👏🏼


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13743


white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

