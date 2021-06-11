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Live Q&A- Trump Launching “History Tour”; Emails Reveal How Virus Origin Was Framed - Crossroads
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140 views • June 11, 2021
Donald Trump is planning to hold a series of four live conversations in December with Bill O’Reilly, branded as “The History Tour”. And in other news, emails from Dr. Fauci reveal how the narrative that the COVID-19 virus came from natural sources was framed. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
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