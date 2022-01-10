CDC Director: "Over 75% Covid related deaths, occurred with at least four comorbidities"

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“The overwhelming number of deaths – over 75% – occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with.”
Walensky’s admission confirms what the Gateway Pundit and others have reported for months – this virus is not deadly for the vast majority of people, aside from those who are elderly or very sick already.