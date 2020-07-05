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Blacks are Unfit for Western Civilisation: Smashing cars in USA & Germany
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86 views • July 05, 2020
We take a look at 2 pieces of film footage. One is from the USA recently, with the George Floyd riots where blacks were smashing up a Mercedes Benz outlet. In the other, we look at a black in Bavaria in Germany smashing up cars to the horror of the Germans there.
I discuss the fake narrative of Liberalism and what Jews/Liberals and Communists tell you. I discuss the way Americans have handled blacks in their 150 year Liberal experiment versus South African Apartheid and Rhodesia.
I also discuss a quote from the Confederate General, Robert E. Lee and what he said about blacks and whites and removing blacks from Virginia.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
I discuss the fake narrative of Liberalism and what Jews/Liberals and Communists tell you. I discuss the way Americans have handled blacks in their 150 year Liberal experiment versus South African Apartheid and Rhodesia.
I also discuss a quote from the Confederate General, Robert E. Lee and what he said about blacks and whites and removing blacks from Virginia.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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