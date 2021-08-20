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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Colorado State Representative Ron Hanks
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70 views • August 20, 2021
Colorado Republican Representative Ron Hanks offers his first impressions of Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and his plans for moving forward with new legislation focused on election integrity, the most important issue facing our country today.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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