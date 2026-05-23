Subverting Democracy in Alberta, Canada

A talk about how democracy is being subverted by elected people in Canada over the Referendum Question put forward by the Alberta Prosperity Project. It is an insightful topic that examines the corruption and interference in a peaceful democratic process in Canada.

Videos to watch:

BREAKING! Mitch Sylvestre Is NOT Happy... To Say The Least

https://youtu.be/H-lFgNvluxE?si=dB58qlIMQEZjiBF9

$32 Billion a Year. Zero Improvement. The Truth About Reconciliation in Canada.

https://youtu.be/9DwJB3UR7Gw?si=An4ki7Fjr2APyars