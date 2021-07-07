ARE YOU READY FOR ALL THESE EVENTS ? . BOMBSHELL CONFESSION OF MOON LANDING HOAX BY HOLLYWOOD FILMMAKER STANLEY KUBRICK . 60GHz 5G REMOTE CONTROLLABILITY OF GRAPHENE IN THE "CV" "VACCINE" . CYBER POLYGON 9TH OF JULY 2021 - (A CYBER SIMULATION OF THE COLLAPSE OF THE WORLD ECONOMY) . FAKED ALIEN INVASION / PROJECT BLUE BEAM . FAKED SECOND COMING OF JESUS / THE FAKE PRE-TRIBULATION RAPTURE . ANTICHRIST'S NEW WORLD ORDER LEADER WORSHIP / THE MARK OF THE BEAST . THE REAL, TRUE RETURN OF JESUS CHRIST 00:01:30 - Myriad Genetics Inc. 00:02:38 - Graphene Oxide causes the Immune System to produce Spike Proteins reactive to 5G RF Radiation/IoB = Internet Of Bodies /IoT = Internet of Things. 5G SkyNet / StarLink going global mid July 2021, is military RF radiation which will interact with IoB via the graphene in the "CV vaccine" 00:03:53 - Ronald Reagan addresses the UN about an "alien invasion" to unite humanity, in 1987 00:04:36 - Alien and UFO lies 00:08:53 - Buzz Aldrin says about the "moon landing", "we didn't go there" 00:10:08 - Stanley Kubrick confesses he perpetrated a "huge fraud" in filming the moon landing HOAX . (Is this S. Kubrick?) 00:30:35 - Nephillim, Anunnaki , Ancient Aliens, and Aliens = all lies 00:31:05 - Project Blue Beam / NASA / Jesuit lies 00:32:35 - Cyber Polygon - 9th of July 2021 - a Cyber simulation of the collapse of the world economy / Klaus Schwab (Founder of the World Economic Forum) Just add in the global SkyNet and StarLink activation in mid July 2021, and the IoT and IoB are fully joined! 00:35:56 - Project Blue Beam / and the un-Biblical pre-Tribulation "rapture" 00:39:17 - Outro and encouragements to follow JESUS and his Word (KJV) and endure until the end - Credits and links: US Supreme Court case on Myriad Genetic Inc. seeking patent rights - https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf Irrefutable proof of Graphene Oxide used in the "COVID-19" "Vaccine" https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html Pentagon UFO Report Raises National Security Concerns on The Today Show - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAxviyN8LI8 Navy pilots describe encounters with UFOs on 60 Minutes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBtMbBPzqHY STANLEY KUBRICK ADMITS APOLLO MOON LANDING WAS A STAGED, THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - (Whether this is S. Kubrick, or an actor, it matters little, the disclosure is a Satanic walk of shame ritual. These people leave zero to chance, all bases covered all the time) The "supposed" interview filming was in 1999, turn that upside down and ya got 666!

_____________________________________ *****IMPORTANT UPDATE 28/3/26********



33 Deg Freemason, Stanley Kubrick filmed the “ Moon Landings “ at the massive Zepplin Hangars north of London . All Kubricks movies left chessboard gridded positions across many films, including Eyes Wide shut, and “ The Moon Landing “ . This is Exactly John Dee, Enochian Chess from Dees Occult Great Table. This is the lead that has been thoroughly, scientifically PROVEN. Kubrick is WAYYYYYYY more important than people know. He was/is a double/triple Agent . Multiple films of his are LACED with the same details as the “ Moon landing “ footage . He’s the dude that MADE IT HAPPEN!!!!!! He uses the Enochian Chess Board template for this WITCHCRAFT. He’s the real deal . Every position on the board is important. The Hasselblad Lenses he had made were etched with crosshairs for this to work !!!.PLEASE CAREFULLY GO OVER THE FOLLOWING, LITTLE KNOWN OF RESEARCH PROOOF. https://www.aulis.com/index.html A MASSIVE RESEARCH UNDERTAKING







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******ALSO WATCH THIS DATE . APRIL FOOLS DAY 2026 ********

NASA https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/12/science/nasa-moon-artemis-launch-april.html is launching April Fools Day 2026 What a joke. Going back to where they never went 50 years ago!!!! April fools is a direct mockery of JESUS being handballed between Pontius Pilate and king Herod , and the illegal midnight “ trail “ of the Pharisees condemning him to death by crucifixion on the eve of Passover . That’s how are sins are forgiven btw, take it or leave it! I pray you take it whoever reads this.

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/MTDpsDWz7NzB/



Cyber Polygon - https://cyberpolygon.com/ https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlKy9Mk4QGc Thank you to Howard Ratcliffe There's Nothing New Article on Project Blue Beam https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/project-blue-beam/ PLEASE RESEARCH IoB (Internet of Bodies) and how the IoT (Internet of Things) are about to be fully interactable by mid July 2021