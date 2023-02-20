Nurse DJ Harris at Gold Coast Action. 19th February, 2023.

Debbie Jane Harris. Registered Nurse of 30 years, with considerable time at the Gold Coast Hospital emergency and intensive care department, forced out of her career because she couldn't unsee, what she saw. She is THE only nurse on the Gold Coast speaking out. All her former colleagues have shunned her.





She speaks of conflicting messages going out to the public, the system being broken way before covid, people reluctant to see their G.P.'s, and being told by her peers 'not to do her own research'





But Debbie doesn't dwell on the past, she wants to be part of the change, part of the solution.





Stress alters our chemistry and fear lowers our immune system, creates dis-ease and causes acidity.





The programming affects our well-being. We've all been through grief and judgement of our free decisions. But it's time to love one another, support on one another and not rely on things out of our control.





See Nurse DJ speak at the Reach Out Church in December 2021 (Video banned and removed from YouTube) https://www.brighteon.com/11c46229-a3bc-480f-9b0b-9be00ce2f22b





And again at a Rally on the Gold Coast in January 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Czu5T7jr9pg/





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





