Imagine Christmas dinner and your family visiting by means of hologram. “6G explained in 60 seconds.” Let’s go! 6G is coming.
President Trump just signed a Presidential Memorandum on 6G but George Magazine was taking about it one month ago. Read about it here: https://georgemagazine.com/the-6g-gamble-why-the-world-is-racing/