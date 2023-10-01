ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH -- FEMA FCC 5G KILL GRID & SOLUTIONS -- TODD CALLENDER & DEB TAVARES - Find Mentioned Michael J Murphy movies and others below

👉🏼👉🏼 Read and/or Download the Document "Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025, HERE: https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
StopTheCrime Website: https://stopthecrime.net/
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: UNconventional Grey - Produced and Directed by Michael J. Murphy (R.I.P.)
https://rumble.com/v3djabw-unconventional-shade-of-grey-produced-and-directed-by-michael-j.-murphy-r.i.html#comment-278053010
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: WHY IN THE WORLD ARE THEY SPRAYING? (2012) An investigation into one of the many agendas associated with chemtrail/geoengineering programs (weather control)
https://rumble.com/v3d7wuo-why-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2012-an-investigation-into-one-of-the-ma.html
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: What in the World Are They Spraying (2010 Full Length Version) - The Chemtrail/Geo-Engineering coverup revealed
https://rumble.com/v3cxaok-what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2010-full-length-version-the-chemtrailg.html
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: Holes in Heaven? H.A.A.R.P. & Advances in STOLEN Tesla Technology - HAARP, A Globalist Crime Syndicate Weapon Of Mass Destruction. Stolen Tesla Technology Turned Against ALL God’s Life on Earth (1998)
https://rumble.com/v3bkfb6-holes-in-heaven-h.a.a.r.p.-and-advances-in-stolen-tesla-technology-haarp-a-.html
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: GLOBALISM = THE GREAT RESET = THE GREAT CULLING (Of the human species) - The SECRET COVENANT by JOHN D. ROCKEFELLER
https://rumble.com/v3m0941-globalism-the-great-reset-the-great-cull-of-the-human-species-the-secret-co.html
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: ESSENTIAL - NEED TO KNOW - Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (Saturday, May 27, 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3c80z8-essential-need-to-know-why-climate-change-is-not-an-emergency-saturday-may-.html
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: FALLEN ANGELS PLAY THIS HAARP (2020) - Babylon’s Weather Modification - Full Documentary
https://rumble.com/v3bvalw-fallen-angels-play-this-haarp-2020-babylons-weather-modification-full-docum.html
🔻
🎥 Also Watch: Climate Engineering Weather Warfare, and the Collapse of Civilization (2014)
https://rumble.com/v3ae0ki-climate-engineering-weather-warfare-and-the-collapse-of-civilization-2014.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.