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5/11/2022 Miles Guo: Putin appeared extremely panicked during the Victory Day Parade. A person who attended the parade told me that the armored vehicles loaded with live ammunition were found to have arrived at the scene. After that, Putin and others fled right away. This means that the Russian elites wanted to take out Putin. Putin does not dare to disclose this matter. Nor does he dare to liquidate, because he is afraid that he will be finished in the process of liquidation