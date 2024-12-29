Biden Signs 50 Bills Into Law on Christmas Eve. President Joe Biden signed 50 bills into law on Christmas Eve, with less than a month remaining in his White House term. The bills included laws ranging from protections for children in youth care facilities to officially naming the country's official bird.





Desmond Thomas Doss (February 7, 1919 – March 23, 2006) was a United States Army corporal who served as a combat medic with an infantry company in World War II. Due to his religious beliefs, he refused to carry a weapon.





He was twice awarded the Bronze Star Medal for actions on Guam and in the Philippines. Doss further distinguished himself in the Battle of Okinawa by saving an estimated 75 men,[a] acting on his own, becoming the first of only three conscientious objectors to receive the Medal of Honor for this and other actions, the others being Thomas W. Bennett and Joseph G. LaPointe Jr., who were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War.





His life has been the subject of books, the 2004 documentary The Conscientious Objector, and the 2016 Oscar-winning film Hacksaw Ridge, in which he was portrayed by Andrew Garfield.





Socialite and activist Paris Hilton was behind the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which passed the House and Senate last week. It was introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.





Legislation to rename Lynchburg VA clinic after Desmond Doss passes House, heads to Biden. Legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) to rename the Lynchburg VA Clinic after Private First Class Desmond T. Doss has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill was approved in a voice vote and is now headed to the president’s desk for signature. Doss was a highly revered Medal of Honor recipient from Lynchburg who saved dozens of lives in World War II.





Private First Class Desmond Doss was a true American hero. Renaming the Lynchburg VA Clinic after him is a fitting tribute to a man who demonstrated unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers and to his country," the senators said. We are proud to see this legislation head to the president’s desk to be signed into law so that future generations of Virginians can be reminded of and inspired by Desmond Doss’ bravery and service.





The Real 'Hacksaw Ridge' Soldier Saved 75 Souls Without Ever Carrying A Gun. Desmond Doss is credited with saving 75 soldiers during one of the bloodiest battles of World War II in the Pacific — and he did it without ever carrying a weapon. The battle at Hacksaw Ridge, on the island of Okinawa, was a close combat fight with heavy weaponry. Thousands of American and Japanese soldiers were killed, and the fact that Doss survived the battle and saved so many lives has confounded and awed those who know his story. Now, he's the subject of a new film directed by Mel Gibson called Hacksaw Ridge.





FBI ‘not allowed to brief Biden’ on Covid lab leak theory. The agency was an outlier when it concluded with ‘moderate confidence’ that the pandemic was man-made but was not invited to the White House to argue its case





How America lost control of the bird flu and raised the risk of another pandemic





Cat food recalled after death linked to bird flu contamination. Northwest Naturals is recalling a line of its pet food a cat died from a batch of food contaminated with bird flu. Batches with best by dates between May 21, 2026, and June 23, 2026 should be tossed.





Mystery Disease In Congo Caused By Acute Respiratory Infections, Says WHO





