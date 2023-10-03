Stupid and Most Embarrassing Thing - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump has a lot to say about Afghanistan now.... When Chump talks about an "incompetent leader" he is talking about himself. Staying in these manufactured and meaningless wars was the stupidest thing. Chump had four years to get out with dignity and strength but Chump doesn't have dignity and strength. Chump is the most embarrassing thing in our countries' history because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre... #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #Afghanistan #incompetent #dignity #strength #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser #stupid

