After the 20th Meeting, Xi Called for a Meeting With PLA to Get Pledges

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https://gnews.org/articles/502425
Summary：Then used Zero COVID Policy to control families of high rank officials to let people of Shanghai, Guangdong, Tianjin people know how powerful the Xi faction is.