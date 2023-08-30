Create New Account
THE "MIGRANT CAMP" STORY.... MAKING LESS SENSE EVERY DAY
Published 19 hours ago

Yeah... We better look up. Again, this doesn't make ANY sense. None. I mean, it does if you don't think about it and what this comes down to is us supposedly taking their word for it when they call these "migrant camps". There isn't a fence around all of em yet. That comes later doesn't it .. yeah, time to stop and take a look at this. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalconcentration camps

