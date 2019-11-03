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Truth11 Films | Wireless Genocide | Microwave Radiation | Part of the Depopulation Agenda
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8435 views • November 03, 2019
Truth11 Films 13th release Wireless Genocide. This film explains the big picture of microwave radiation. Cell phones, Smart meters, Wifi, Cell towers and their connection to chemtrails. From who invented microwave radiation, how it has developed, and the big picture view of exactly what its doing to us all, by whom, why they are doing it and how they are getting away with it, and what we can do about it.
Microwave radiation threatens the continued existence of the human race.
Please share this film freely.
Microwave radiation threatens the continued existence of the human race.
Please share this film freely.
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