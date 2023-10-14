Create New Account
ICAN FUNDS MAJOR LAWSUIT TARGETING PREP ACT IMMUNITY
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-funds-major-lawsuit-targeting-prep-act-immunity/

ICAN lead counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq. discussed ICAN’s major lawsuit to strike down unconstitutional provisions of the PREP Act granting vaccine makers immunity from liability for injuries and deaths, and the ‘nonsense’ injury compensation program.

POSTED: October 13, 2023

