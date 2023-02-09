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https://gettr.com/post/p27tqkjbccc
2023.02.09 The United States has no control or understanding over intelligence, such a powerful country is so unbearable. This is the most glorious moment in Emperor Xi's life, and there will be no more in the future.
美国对情报的把握，全部都不了解，这么强大的国家如此之不堪，习死皇一生当中最辉煌的时刻就是这一刻，后面在也没有了。