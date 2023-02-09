https://gettr.com/post/p27tqkjbccc
2023.02.09 The United States has no control or understanding over intelligence, such a powerful country is so unbearable. This is the most glorious moment in Emperor Xi's life, and there will be no more in the future.
美国对情报的把握，全部都不了解，这么强大的国家如此之不堪，习死皇一生当中最辉煌的时刻就是这一刻，后面在也没有了。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.