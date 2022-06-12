FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.5..THIS IS A CLIP FROM THE SERMON "DAMAGED GOODS" (filmed on 6/5/19)

The Holy Ghost Blessing us to sample a clip from The Ministry's Library...this is "FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.5"...THIS IS A CLIP FROM THE SERMON "DAMAGED GOODS",FILMED ON June 5th,2019...

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