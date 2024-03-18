Create New Account
'THERE IS GOING TO BE A BLOODBATH' 🩸 YES IT WILL, FREAKS 😁 BUT IT WILL BE YOURS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday

"There is going to be a bloodbath". To me that sounds like one of Hillary's classic spirit cooking parties with Marina Abramović😂 They forget they do sht like this though👇 #bloodbath #bloodbathgate


THESE FREAKS KNOW THAT THEY ARE GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY 🩸 WHY OTHERWISE ARE THEY WHINING ABOUT 'BLOODBATHS'? 🤔


Source: https://twitter.com/JoshWhoX/status/1769442473238020470


Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/harryjsisson/status/1769422281753632834


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/6b3ebcaa-b8e2-491f-b6e1-cf0a6792c5a7

Keywords
fake newspropagandajusticedesperationpresident donald john trumpbloodbathhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attack

