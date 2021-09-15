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It was always about the Vaccines - Part Two - The Globalists (NWO) Plan in plain sight
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40 views • September 15, 2021
Second in a several part series from theredbrick.co.uk investing and laying out why the pandemic was always about the vaccines. In this part we look at how the 'Plandemic' was predicted and the role of Bill Gates. Check our website out for more truth https://theredbrick.co.uk
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