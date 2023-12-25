4th Annual An Accordion Christmas With The Real Evan J

In the spirit of Christmas, I bring you my 4th annual attempt to play any song without flubbing it! Maybe by next year's show I will play a song or two without hitting the wrong buttons or keys. Some flashbacks to last year's show. Here's this year's playlist:

1. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

2. The Little Drummer Boy

3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

4. Radio Jesus Podcast- Reading from Luke chapter 2

5. Special Appearance by Evancito: Illegalmente!

6. I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together (the Carol Burnett Goodbye Song)

7. Silent Night, Holy Night (Instrumental)

Enjoy!

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas.

With Peace and Love, Thanks and Praise to the Lord,

Evan J