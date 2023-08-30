Create New Account
Silent, Invisible Antigravity Weapons Platforms in Our Skies
Published 14 hours ago

Proof that the U.S. "National Security" state has deployed silent, invisible antigravity weapons platforms in the United States.

References:

Academickids.com https://academickids.com/encyclopedia/index.php/Charles_Hapgood

Bookyards.com https://www.bookyards.com/en/author/page/4766/Hapgood-Charles-H.

Cia.gov https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP79B00752A000300070001-8.pdf

Crystalinks.com https://www.crystalinks.com/crustal_displacement.html

Davidson, 2021 The Next End of the World | C.I.A. Classified


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvjJqIXYT1w

Droneteam.com https://web.archive.org/web/20230128052729/http://droneteam.com/

Facebook.com https://www.facebook.com/DragonflyDronesCARET

Obamawhitehouse.archives.gov https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/10/13/executive-order-coordinating-efforts-prepare-nation-space-weather-events

Projectmontgolfier.info https://web.archive.org/web/20121106094435/http://projetmontgolfier.info/PHOTOGRAPHS.html

Project Winterhaven https://starburstfound.org/aerospace/projectwinterhaven.pdf

Putney, 2016. Infraworld
http://www.human-resonance.org/Infraworld.pdf

Putney, 2009. Veil of Invisibility http://www.human-resonance.org/Veil_of_Invisibility.pdf

Starburstfound.org https://starburstfound.org/electrograviticsblog/?p=49

Truthfall.com http://truthfall.com/

Ufocasebook.com https://web.archive.org/web/20170417145138/http:/www.ufocasebook.com:80/2008/michigancircularobject.html

Wikipedia.org https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Townsend_Brown

Keywords
antigravitymind controldirected energy weapon

