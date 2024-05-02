The Rock Almighty Why Gifts?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

It may be hard to recognize your gifts much less how to use them for the Kingdom's sake. That is why a relationship with Jesus is essential to knowing how to live and fulfill your destiny here on Earth.





Embrace Your God-Given Gifts

From Intouch Ministries

If you want to be a beacon of God's light in the world, serve others.

1 Peter 4:7-10

As believers, we’ve been granted special abilities to be used during our time here on earth. First Peter 4:10 says we have a responsibility to respond to this divine grace by serving one another. It’s important to realize these gifts aren’t just for our own advantage—they’re meant to be used generously, impacting the lives of those around us. And God is glorified when we do so in dependence on Him for guidance and strength.





