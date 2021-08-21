© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Militia 2.0: Re-establishing The Constitutional Law Enforcers In The US
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • August 21, 2021
On Thursday's The Sons of Liberty radio show, we talked about Tactical Civics and making sure that the people of every county in the united States has a grand jury in place to deal with corruption and crime. This allows for the people to present evidence and issue indictments. However, there need to be law enforcers to carry out the indictments to bring those indicted to justice. This is the duty of the constitutional militia (Article I, Section 18, Clause 15). So, in today's episode, David Zuniga and Matt Mida join me again to discuss how this works and how to ensure that you organize a constitutional militia to perform the duties under our Constitution.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/militia-2-0-re-establishing-the-constitutional-law-enforcers-in-the-us/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/militia-2-0-re-establishing-the-constitutional-law-enforcers-in-the-us/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.